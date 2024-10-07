Hailey Bieber shows husband Justin’s cryptic ‘mood’ amid Diddy’s controversy

Hailey Bieber seemingly reacted to the ongoing controversy revolving around her husband Justin Bieber and Sean Diddy Combs.

On Monday morning, the Rhode founder shared the Baby singer’s throwback photo on her Instagram story.

In the picture, shirtless Justin can be seen showing his middle finger while posing for the camera. Hailey captioned the picture, "Mood."

It has been said that the model and her husband sent a strong to the world that they are unbothered with Diddy scandal.

For the unversed, the American rapper was arrested at a New York City hotel on September 16 and as per the reports, he is being held without bail on serious charges which include racketeering and sex trafficking.

According to The Mirror, Diddy denied all the allegations. His lawyer described him as “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

Notably, the Peaches singer has recently made it to the headlines after his old video with Diddy surfaced on social media.

Hailey and her husband have not publicly responded to the viral video.

Since the allegations against Combs came to light, the musician has only made a few public appearances.

According to the reports, Justin is very much aware of his longtime friend’s legal issues but he is more focused on the journey of fatherhood while Combs is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.