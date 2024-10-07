Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance: PR expert analyses split speculations

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift face breakup rumours after singer’s recent absence at boyfriend's birthday.

Taylor Swift's moves are under tight spotlight as fans speculate trouble in paradise due to her shockingly not showing up at boyfriend Travis Kelce's birthday.

She has been notably absent from the last few Kansas City Chiefs games, but has hinted hinted about coming back to the VIP box for her romance partner's game on Monday, October 7.

The couple’s alleged breakup became the talk of the town since a breakup contract was leaked early in September.

This document was however dismissed by Travis Kelce’s reps as "false and fabricated," but some fans seemingly continue to believe the breakup theory.

PR expert Doug Aldridge however struck back to brush off the rumours in a recent conversation with Fox News Digital.

He said, "Taylor Swift is the biggest act in pop music and the first artist to gross $1B from a single tour; Travis Kelce is a Pro Bowl tight end, who plays for the defending Super Bowl champions, I've represented and worked with a lot of NFL players over the years, and their in-season schedules are scripted down to the hour."

Aldridge added, "Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, a busy schedule isn't a de facto sign of choppy waters ahead. Life gets busy, and sometimes you just have to do the best you can – this is true from notable names, to your next-door neighbour.

You've got to juggle schedules and find a way to fit the proverbial Tetris pieces into place, as they come down the board."

Taylor Swift made her first public appearance as a couple with Travis Kelce just over a year ago when she attended one of his football games.

Since then, they have openly supported each other, with the athlete appearing at Eras Tour shows and the superstar cheering him on at the games.