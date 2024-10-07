BTS' RM posts concerning message ahead of debut solo documentary premiere

BTS sensation RM releases second solo album 'Right People, Wrong Place' in May

Kim Nam-joon, better known by his stage name RM, is worried about his fans, braving the weather to attend his first solo documentary premiere.



RM: Right People, Wrong Place is set to debut at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival on Monday, October 7, but the BTS star is more concerned about his fans’ well-being amid the torrential weather.

"For those who are coming to Busan tomorrow, it's raining until the day, so I think it'll be really cold," the South Korean rapper and songwriter wrote on Sunday, October 6, via Weverse. "It might rain, so you'd better dress warmly with your raincoat..."

According to distributor CJ 4DPLEX, the documentary "tells the story of the production of (RM’s) second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which was released in May."

Reflecting on working with the director to bring the film to life, Nam-joon added, "I’ve been living with Director Lee Seok-joon for years and filming everything (With the mindset that I might not pay...) Please take a good look at it."

Despite his first-ever solo documentary on the horizon, the BTS leader was more concerned for his fans, urging them to take care during the rainy weather.

"I keep a diary every day, and I'm doing well every day. Let's talk a lot when we get back...! I miss you!" he concluded his short letter.



Notably, RM, 30, will not attend the BIFF premiere of RM: Right People, Wrong Place as he is serving in the military, having been enlisted in December 2023.