Sabrina Carpenters' honest take on casting Barry Keoghan in music video

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan first sparked dating rumours in late 2023

Barry Keoghan earned a spot in the Please Please Please music video on merit and not for his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.



During a candid interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Carpenter, 25, spilled some of the beans on her casting standards for the music video of the single from her latest album, Short n’ Sweet.

"I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair," the Espresso hitmaker explained to the interviewer, who asked why she cast Keoghan, 31, as her love interest in the video if she wanted to keep her love life private.

"And he was so excited about it," she exclaimed, adding that the Saltburn star loves her music. "And he likes the song, which is great. He's a fan of the song."

This wasn’t the first time the Taste chart-topper, who has mostly kept her love life private, praised working with her boyfriend.

During an interview with The Guardian in late August, she described collaborating with the Oscar-nominated actor as "one of the best experiences I’ve ever had."

"I’m very honoured and I got to work with such a great actor," the former Disney star raved.

Additionally, Carpenter and Keoghan first sparked dating rumours back in late 2023.