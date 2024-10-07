Sabrina Carpenter reveals 'role model' Taylor Swift's 'unexpected' guidance

Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift's composure

Sabrina Carpenter is heaping on praises for her ‘role model’ Taylor Swift, expressing gratitude to the singer for being so ‘gracious.’

During an exclusive interview on CBS This Morning, the Espresso hitmaker opened up about following in the 34-year-old’s footsteps given that Swift has been very supportive of Carpenter’s career.

The 25-year-old, who delivered an opening act on the Anti-hero hitmaker’s Eras Tour earlier this year, told the outlet, “You just watch her, like, walk in a room and it’s very easy to understand that she’s so composed, she’s graceful, she’s gracious.

Discussing the Grammy winner's encouragement of her career, the Please Please Please singer went on to add, “I wouldn’t say it’s, like, a verbal thing as much as just, like, she’s very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that.

“So I’m grateful for that. I think, again, if we’re talking about how to deal with it all, I think everyone has such an individual, unique experience that there’s no kind of blanket statement or advice on how to not let it rattle you. You just kind of have to exist and figure out what you can handle and what you don’t want to deal with.”

In addition, the multi-hyphenate star revealed she drew inspiration from Swift while navigating fame, admiring her composure and support.