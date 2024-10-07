Liam Payne’s ex dishes out truth behind fight with One Direction member

Liam Payne was thrown across the wall by a One Direction bandmate in backstage fight

Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, previously discussed a violent argument with a bandmate in a 2022 interview.



The Bedroom Floor hitmaker recalled, “There was an argument backstage and one member, in particular, threw me up a wall. So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands, there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again,’” in an episode of Logan Paul’s podcast.

Ever since the interview went live, fans had been guessing the identity of the other boyband member who was involved but the singer kept it a secret.

However, the 31-year-old musician’s ex-girlfriend Maya Henry recently solved the mystery.

Maya was tagged in a TikTok which claimed that the secret fight bandmate was Louis Tomlinson, in response to the video, she admitted she “could not hold this information in any more”, and finally revealed that it was Zayn Malik.

“I see this all the time, everywhere, I’ve heard this insufferable story so many times…he told me it was Zayn, so,” Maya said in the clip.

Fans expressed their thoughts on social media, with one tweeting: “Idk what happened but I just know zayn was in the right,” as another agreed, “idek the situation but I am 100% sure liam deserved it.”

A third chimed in, “zayn you will always have my heart good job.”

Liam received criticism for the controversial comments he made in the interview back in 2022, as he slammed his bandmates, including Harry Styles and Niall Horan. The Strip That Down singer was also very vocal about his dislike for Zayn, and blamed his non-supportive parents for the way he was brought up.

Liam himself has not yet addressed ex-girlfriend’s statement.