Kylie Jenner shares sneak peek into her fun Halloween decorations

Kylie Jenner gave a little sneak peek into her pre-Halloween decorations after her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, received backlash for setting up inappropriate spooky festival decor at her home.



On October 5, the 27-year-old socialite took to her Instagram stories and shared interesting glimpses from her autumnal decor of the upcoming occasion.

In the viral videos, Kylie showcased her Los Angeles mansion, which was decorated with a creepy skeleton and dozens of orange pumpkins in her beautiful garden.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote a caption over her brief video clip, which reads, “We are in the Halloween spirit over here.”

The mother-of-two has also displayed a bounty of tomatoes and strawberries.

In another picture, the reality TV star held hands with her six-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

It is important to mention that Kylie’s elder sister Kourtney recently made it to the negative headlines as she faced severe backlash for sharing unsuitable snapshots from her Halloween rituals.

Earlier this month, the businesswoman made a stunning appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, as she closed out the Coperini show in a black gown.

On the personal front, Kylie has been romantically linked with the Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet since April 2023.