Drake makes scathing statement amid bitter Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake and Kendrick Lamar had a heated exchange of diss tracks this year

Drake, who recently had a rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, elaborated upon fake friendships as he addressed the crowd on Saturday night.



The 37-year-old singer grabbed the mic at Canadian broadcaster Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party and shared a piece of advice.

“My real friends, are definitely in the building,” he was heard saying in a video posted on Instagram.

“But I’m going to tell you, you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were your friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up.”

“They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you,” the God’s Plan singer continued.

“You’ll come to that realisation, wherever you’re at in life. You’ve probably been there and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. Sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself.”

The Family Matters hitmaker ended his speech at an impactful note, and played Beyoncé’s track Me, Myself and I.

The In My Feelings rapper also hinted at spoiled friendships by playing 50 Cent’s song Many Men, which includes the lyrics, “Many men wish death upon me / Blood in my eye, dog, and I can’t see / I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be.”

This comes after the Grammy winner reportedly cut ties with NBA stars LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan by unfollowing them on Instagram after they were seen with Lamar.

The two football players attended the Bad Blood rapper’s Juneteenth concert over the summer.

James enjoyed the show from the audience, while DeRozan joined Lamar on stage as he performed his famous Drake diss track, Not Like Us.

In the hit track, Lamar accused Drake of liking underage girls, which Drake has denied.

The two rappers exchanged a series of diss tracks this year that got quite heated, with Drake accusing Lamar of cheating on his fiancée, Whitney Alford, and questioning the paternity of their son, and Lamar calling Drake a “certified paedophile.”