Cardi B ‘jolted’ by Offset’s unexpected appearance amid divorce case

Cardi B and Offset are reportedly not planning to reunite

Cardi B did not expect to run into her estranged husband Offset as she was dancing away with her friends on Saturday night, October 5th, at the club.

Although the WAP hitmaker was reportedly “startled” when she learned that the Migos member was also at The Stafford Room, but made light of the situation as she continued twerking and dancing.

According to a TMZ report, the 32-year-old songstress discovered the Open It Up rapper when the DJ gave him a special shout out.

Sources also told the outlet that the estranged couple who are currently in the middle of divorce proceedings, “didn’t arrive or leave together” that night.

Cardi and Offset were seemingly together at the club for a “short” time and did not “hang out” together.

The outlet also reported that the ex-partners “avoided any drama” and that Cardi was “twerking like her ex wasn’t even there.”

Cardi took to her Instagram Story on the weekend to show off her party look before heading to the club.

The Up singer sported a mauve pink maxi skirt paired with a matching turtleneck, which complimented her dyed red hair.

She accessorised the outfit with grey sunglasses, a small off-white bag, and a watch.



Cardi shared snaps of her night out on her Instagram Story, showing her friends twerking around her at the club.

Later, the mom-of-three shared a selfie with her new-born daughter after returning home.

The singer gave birth to her youngest and third child with Offset in September, about a month after filing for divorce on July 31.

“The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24,” Cardi captioned the birth announcement post on September 12th.

The now-ex-couple also share six-year-old daughter Kulture, and three-year-old son Wave.