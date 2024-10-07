Gigi Hadid rings in spooky season with daughter Khai Malik

Recently Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrate daughter Khai Malik's 4th birthday

Gigi Hadid has tuned in to the spooky season with her only daughter, Khai Malik.



Offering a rare glimpse of her daughter, whom she co-parents with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, Hadid, 29, took to Instagram stories on Saturday, October 5, capturing her only child enjoying the spooktober activities.

In the snapshot, Khai, dressed in her seasonal pyjamas, was busy concocting a festive potion while her mother captured the scene from above, providing a glimpse of the entire table adorned with different sizes of pumpkins and gourds.

"Weekend, Potion-o’clock," the supermodel captioned the latest picture she posted on her social media account over the weekend.

The heart-warming mother-daughter festive activities bewitched fans just weeks after Hadid and the Dusk till Dawn hitmaker celebrated their daughter's fourth birthday on their respective social media accounts.

On her Instagram Stories on September 19, Hadid shared a video of the four-year-old swinging on a swing set, as well as her eating some birthday cake.

"Khai, it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!" Hadid wrote in the loving caption of the carousel she shared, highlighting moments from her daughter’s Baby Yoda, Descendants-themed birthday bash.

