Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh’s ‘intimate, passionate’ scene: ‘it’s feeling safe’

Andrew Garfield on filming 'We Live in Time's with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield shed some light on his comfortable relationship with Florence Pugh on the set of their new movie We Live in Time.



During a discussion on Friday at 92NY, the Golden Globe winner recalled filming one “very intimate, passionate sex scene” with Pugh on a closed set, where the cinematographer Stuart Bentley had to look away.

“The scene becomes passionate, as we choreographed it,” he said, as per Deadline.

“And we get into it as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn’t hear ‘cut’ and it’s feeling safe. And we’re just kinda like, ‘Ok, we’ll just go into the next thing, we’ll let this progress, and we’ll just carry on.’

Garfield added, “And at a certain point, both of us, we’re both kind of telepathically saying to each other, ‘This definitely feels like a longer take.’ … I look up, and in the corner is Stuart and our boom operator. Stuart has the camera by his side and he’s turned into the wall.”

This may have been a result of the “safe” environment on the set of the movie, for which Pugh praised director John Crawley at the movie’s world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival last month.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do any of the stuff without the safety. Neither of us would be here without John’s space that he provided for us,” she said.