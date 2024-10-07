Sarah Michelle Gellar confirms she's not returning for 'IKWYDLS'

Sarah Michelle Gellar's character Helen Shivers died in the original 1997 horror film

Sarah Michelle Gellar is making it clear: don’t expect to see her in the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot.

Chatting with People magazine while promoting Philosophy's Ultimate Miracle Worker Face & Neck Cream, Gellar, 47, confirmed she won't be reprising her role from the 1997 horror film.

"I am dead," she said bluntly, referencing her character Helen Shivers’ tragic fate in the original movie.

However, Gellar won’t be completely absent from the production. With her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., returning as Ray Bronson, she revealed she’ll still be lending a hand behind the scenes in an “unofficial” capacity.

"My best friend [Jennifer Kaytin Robinson] is directing it, so we joke that I’m continuity," Gellar explained.

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a group of friends hunted by a hook-wielding killer after a fatal accident. Alongside Gellar and Prinze Jr., the original cast included Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe.

While Gellar isn’t returning on screen, she’s excited for the reboot's fresh faces, including Madelyn Cline and Jonah Hauer-King.

“Jen’s put together such an amazing cast,” she said, adding she’ll be offering “moral support” behind the camera.

And as for attending the premiere? “I think there’s a pretty good chance,” she teased.