Jennifer Garner recalls cancelling audition after taking 'two triple-shot lattes'

Jennifer Garner reveals she copied Benjamin Bratt's order the first time she tried coffee

American actress Jennifer Garner recently shared her experience of donning down two-double shot lattes in one sitting.

According to Garner, the extreme dose of caffeine made her feel so jumpy that she had to cancel an audition that lined up later that day.

The Deadpool and Wolverine actress also shared her ‘first day of coffee’. She recalled that she had coffee for the first time with co-actor Benjamin Bratt during the shoot of Law and Order.

Jennifer revealed that she had coffee during the shoot of the show. When offered coffee by Benjamin before shooting their scene, despite not having had coffee before, she told Benjamin "Oh yeah, absolutely."

The 52-year-old actress revealed, while recalling the event at The Kelly Clarkson Show, that the Miss Congeniality actor ordered a double latte with an extra shot at first.

"So it was three shots of espresso in a latte!" Garner told Clarkson. "And I was like, 'I'll have the same.' I'm sure I put like a cup of sugar into it."

Later, he asked for another one and so she followed her steps and ordered one more for her too.

Clarkson asked the Alias actress that you would probably feel like having a heart attack after so much caffeine intake to which she replied: "I could feel like I could taste my heartbeat, you know?"

According to PEOPLE, Jennifer Garner told Kelly Clarkson that she had to cancel her scheduled audition that day.