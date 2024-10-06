Zendaya reveals 'unexpected' twist in Euphoria's next chapter

Zendaya offers inside glimpse into Euphoria's upcoming season

Zendaya offered an inside glimpse into Euphoria’s third instalment, confirming that the upcoming season will feature a surprising turn of events.

During an exclusive interview on Entertainment Weekly’s The Awards podcast, the two-time Emmy-winner, who portrays the role of Rue Bennett in the show, revealed a time jump.

She jokingly told the publication, “Because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with. And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!”

The Dune star went on to add, “I don’t actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening.”

In addition, she explained why it is ‘fascinating’ to see the characters play their roles outside of the context of high school as it “affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too.”

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the highly-acclaimed series, also opened up to Cosmopolitan about introducing a “new process” into the show.