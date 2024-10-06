Meghan Markle shares meaningful message as Prince Harry 'separation' looms

Meghan Markle steps out without Prince Harry as 'professional separation' looms

Meghan Markle made a head-turning appearance at a recent event in LA amid Prince Harry's back-to-back solo appearances.



For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex attended the LA Children’s Hospital Gala on Saturday as 'professional separation' from her better half looms.

The former Suits actress grabbed the spotlight with her stunning red dress, which she also wore back in 2021 to a New York City in an honourary event for military personnel on the eve of Veterans Day and Armistice Day.

Speaking at the event, Meghan lauded the remarkable efforts made by the management and hospital staff in order to provide health care to underprivileged kids.

She said, "The work they do at Children's Hospital LA is otherworldly. I think from my standpoint as a mother no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this but if you have to then it's the best place to go to."

"The staff is incredible and the amount of work they do for families who really could not afford this love and care is something that I think should never be overlooked. So I am just grateful for everything they do. I am happy to be here," the Duchess added.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan's meaningful message came during Harry's trip to South Africa for his philanthropist projects.

Previously, People magazine reported that a close pal of the Montecito couple revealed that the former working royals aim to take a "twin-track approach" in their professional lives.