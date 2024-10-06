Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make official appearance together: Photos

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse allegedly tied the knot in June this year, per insider

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson made their first official appearance together after the birth of their daughter in March, at this year’s Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, California on Saturday, October 5th.



The Moves singer and the Harry Potter alum have been together since 2018, and got engaged last year.

The pair looked every bit in love as they were spotted at the event. Robert was pictured with his arm around Suki, as she leaned her head towards his shoulder.



For the event, the 32-year-old musician sported a black jumpsuit with a floral pattern and puffy sleeves, as seen in fan-posted pictures.

The To Love songstress let her gold locks down as she posed at the event, and went for a natural rosy makeup look.

She completed her look with a pair of pointed leather green and black pumps and black shades, and a gold ring.

The Twilight actor, 38, too put on a pair of shades, as he donned a royal blue tuxedo, paired with a white shirt.

The couple welcomed their first-born daughter in March this year, just a few months before Suki opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in August.

The new-mom has had a very productive year as she also released her new album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, in June.

An In Touch report revealed that this year the couple also tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, in June.

The allegedly married couple has not gone official with the wedding news yet but the insider told the outlet, that they will share more about their lives with fans when the “time is right.”

Meanwhile, they “don’t spend a night apart” as the pair raise their daughter together, whose name they have not disclosed yet.