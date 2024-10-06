Khloe Kardashian unveils ‘super creepy’ Halloween decor: Photos

Khloe Kardashian is ready to welcome Halloween with a surprise for kids

Khloe Kardashian shared her excitement for the spooky season by revealing her plans for this year's Halloween, while looking back at past years’ décor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the behind-the-scenes progress of her Halloween prep, including a surprise feature for her kids, of their beloved classic spooky character.

Khloe took to her Snapchat on Thursday, October 3rd, to walk her fans through her seasonal décor.

“We have a special guest at the front of the house…” she said, before disclosing that the “guest” is the infamous The Nightmare Before Christmas protagonist Jack Skellington.

“This year for my Halloween décor, I wanted to do something that the kids would love,” she wrote, before showing off her decorations.

The socialite shared that her kids, True, six, and Tatum, two, who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, “love” the 1993 musical character.

However, the gigantic, suit-wearing skeletons aren’t the only spooky decorations the Halloween-loving star chose for this year.

Behind the skeletons, were lurking several ghosts, over huge piles of pumpkins, covered in long-stretching vines.

“We have two giant Jack Skellingtons out front!!” the mom-of-two wrote alongside photos of the setup. “And super creepy pumpkins.”

Compared to her last year’s “cutesy” décor, she has stepped out of her comfort zone as she shared in the throwback photo series. “It's a little creepier than I'm used to but you know what?! We're getting into the mood this year!” she wrote.

In the following snaps, the 40-year-old shared the Kardashian sisters' Halloween decors over the years. She remarked that Kim Kardashian always has “the creepiest décor”, sharing an old picture when the Turn It Up singer had a big pile of skeletons right at the entrance of her house.

It seems like Halloween is a family favourite festival, as Kourtney’s recent Instagram post too paid an ode to the season with an autumnal themed carousel.