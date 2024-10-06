Kate Middleton set to mark attendance at key event: Details inside 

Princess Kate is expected to mark her big public return following her recovery from cancer.
A former royal butler, Paul Burrell, claimed that the Prince of Wales might appear at The Cenotaph in Whitehall on Remembrance Sunday in November.
Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the royal family's well-wisher said, "I think that you will see [Kate] at the Cenotaph in November, a tribute to those who died in all conflict."
He added, "That is an occasion she would want to go to which people would want to see her at."
Moreover, Paul revealed that Kate could join the royal family at the Diplomatic Reception of Buckingham Palace, which is the "biggest night of the year for the royals, where every room of the Palace is used and every diplomat in London attends."
It is important to note that Catherine, who announced her cancer diagnosis back in March 2024, has now completed her chemotherapy.
The future Queen is focusing on remaining cancer-free and marking a gradual return to royal engagements.
Buckingham Palace releases delightful video to mark Queen Camilla’s major milestone
'Joker: Folie à Deux' opened to $20 million on its first day
Hugh Grant shares behind-the-scenes story from 'Two Weeks Notice'
Travis Kelce celebrates 35th birthday with friends and family while Taylor Swift was notably absent
Al Pacino recounted many moments including this in his upcoming memoir, 'Sonny Boy'
Buckingham Palace takes urgent steps as new security risks emerge for the royals