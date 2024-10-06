Kate Middleton set to mark attendance at key event: Details inside

Princess Kate is expected to mark her big public return following her recovery from cancer.

A former royal butler, Paul Burrell, claimed that the Prince of Wales might appear at The Cenotaph in Whitehall on Remembrance Sunday in November.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the royal family's well-wisher said, "I think that you will see [Kate] at the Cenotaph in November, a tribute to those who died in all conflict."

He added, "That is an occasion she would want to go to which people would want to see her at."

Moreover, Paul revealed that Kate could join the royal family at the Diplomatic Reception of Buckingham Palace, which is the "biggest night of the year for the royals, where every room of the Palace is used and every diplomat in London attends."

It is important to note that Catherine, who announced her cancer diagnosis back in March 2024, has now completed her chemotherapy.

The future Queen is focusing on remaining cancer-free and marking a gradual return to royal engagements.