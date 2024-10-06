Taylor Swift misses Travis Kelce’s birthday: ‘Something happened last week’

Travis Kelce celebrates 35th birthday with a jam session on October 5th

Travis Kelce celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday, October 5th, surrounded with his family and friends, but girlfriend Taylor Swift was nowhere in sight.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end enjoyed the big day by planning an annual jam session, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was showered with love by fans who showed up with cards and sang “Happy Birthday” to the athlete.

When asked for what he would like as a birthday present, Kelce said, “Another Super Bowl, if you’ve got one!" in conversation with People Magazine.

The sportsman's parents Donna and Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce were in attendance at the celebration that raised funds for Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation.

The guest list also included Kelce’s friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, who enjoyed a variety of refreshment options from the menu, and access to a display of vintage cars.

Addressing the crowd, the Grotesquerie actor exclaimed, “How about we go get a win on Monday night? How about that? You guys up for that?" referring to the upcoming Chiefs versus New Orleans Saints game at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 7th.

Notably, the Eras Tour performer, whose grandmother Marjorie shares the NFL star’s birthday, skipped boyfriend’s birthday bash, despite being in Missouri for her cousin's wedding.

Their relationship has come under scrutiny as a fan wrote on reddit, "if she’s not [at Kelce's birthday] then we know something is up. Lol."

Another speculated, "Something happened last week. Everything since that game is odd and off. Travis was also being weird during new heights. I think they might be over."



Swift's reps have not made an official comment.