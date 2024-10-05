Sarah Paulson to star with Kim Kardashian in legal drama ‘All's Fair’

Kim Kardashian's legal drama 'All Fair' is directed by Ryan Murphy

Bird Box actress Sarah Paulson has recently revealed that she will be starring with the famous Kim Kardashian in her legal drama All's Fair.

This Friday, the actress told US Weekly at the premiere of her upcoming film Hold Your Breath that she expects to have a great time with the international sensation.

While praising Kim, Sarah added: "She's always been so lovely to me the few times I've met her, and I have no reason to think anything other than like it's going to be a great, great, good time. I'm meeting her for the first time tomorrow night, so I'm excited."

The American Horror Story actress further stated that she always enjoys working with the 43-year-old socialite and that she really loves watching her famous show, The Kardashians.

"My experience with Kim Kardashian has always been one of real joy. I love watching 'The Kardashians."

Paulson, 49, also spilled beans about her character in the upcoming drama. According to her, she will be playing a divorce attorney in the , reports Bang Premier.

"I'm going to be playing a high-powered divorce attorney. I will be channeling Laura Wasser if that resonates with anybody. … I’m really excited about it. That confidence that [Ryan] believes in me to take this project on means so much to me. It feels so right as a character that I could be a lawyer in real life and play one on TV”, the Ratched actress added.

On the work front, Sarah Paulson was last seen in movie Hold Your Breath along with Amiah Miller and Ebon Moss Bachrach.