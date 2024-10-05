Duchess Sophie's recent visit turns into heartwarming moment

The duchess's visit to Picton Barracks is part of her increasingly busy schedule of royal engagements

The Duchess of Edinburgh demonstrated her calm demeanor during a visit to Picton Barracks in Wiltshire this morning.

In her capacity as Royal Colonel, Sophie, 59, oversaw a homecoming parade for the 5th Battalion of The Rifles, which recently returned from a six-month deployment in Estonia.

A highlight of her visit occurred when she boldly removed a spider from an officer's shirt, sharing a lighthearted moment and exchanging smiles with the soldier. This act illustrated the duchess's approachable nature and her ability to connect with military personnel, reported GB News.

Throughout her visit, the Duchess of Edinburgh warmly interacted with the families of the soldiers. In a particularly touching gesture, she presented mini-medals to the children present at the homecoming parade.

Sophie also inspected the Guard of Honour and delivered a speech to the assembled troops and their loved ones. Her interactions showcased her dedication to her role as Royal Colonel and her capability to engage with both military personnel and their families.

In recent months, Sophie’s royal duties have significantly increased, with the number of her engagements more than doubling this September compared to the same period last year—37 completed so far versus 18 in 2023.

Next week, the duchess is set to appear on the CBeebies Bedtime Story segment, where she will read Specs for Rex by Yasmeen Ismail in celebration of World Sight Day.