Prince Andrew’s daughters make heartfelt plea to King Charles

Prince Andrew’s daughters princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have taken a big step to strengthen the monarchy.

The royal sisters have reportedly made a heartfelt plea to King Charles III in an attempt to reunite their shattered royal family.



Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly asked the 75-year-old monarch to forgive their dad Andrew amid insiders’ fears that all the king’s horses and all the king’s men can never put the monarchy back together again.

Sarah Ferguson's daughters want their uncle Charles to mend fences with disgrace brother Prince Andrew.



“The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences,” a source told In Touch.

“But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard.”



The royal family was infuriated when Andrew was sued in the U.S. by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she’d been abused by the prince as a teenager. Andrew denied all charges.



“The queen and Charles were both shocked over the allegations against Andrew,” says the source.