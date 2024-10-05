Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti enjoy Rome getaway: Pics inside

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti have recently spotted together in Rome after secretly attending a party in Paris.

In the viral images, the Titanic alum was seen enjoying with his ladylove as the two shared a sweet PDA-filled moment during their recent outing.

Notably, the couple, who has been keeping a low profile, were seen wearing casual outfits.

Leonardo donned a white t-shirt, casual khaki trousers and a black Dodgers cap while the 26-year-old model donned a white t-shirt and a set of sleek black jeans.

Previously, the lovebirds were spotted alongside the supermodel Neelam Gill while secretly arriving at a party during the Paris Fashion Week.

For the unversed, Leonardo and Vittoria have been romantically linked since August 2023.

Interestingly, the couple were first photographed together in August 2023 during their California getaway when the two were seen grabbing ice cream and iced coffees in Santa Barbara, California.

It is important to mention that Vittoria was initially married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri and parted ways with the DJ in 2023.

On the work front, Leonardo will hit the big screens with his upcoming film The Battle of Baktan Cross starring Alana Haim, Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn.