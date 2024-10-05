Prince William makes delightful announcement upon Kate's royal return

Prince William released a new video message soon after Princess Kate marked her royal comeback after completing chemotherapy.



The future King of England shared a video clip from his upcoming two-part ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, on October 5.



In the shared video on the official social media accounts of the Wales family, William can be seen sitting on a chair and speaking about his passion project.

The interviewer asked, "Where does you passion for this particular issue come from?"

In response, the Prince of Wales said, "I think its really important that we can try, change and tackle the narrative around homelessness. People live with it. We see it every day in our lives. That's something I want to challenge."

The statement alongside the video reads, "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. Coming soon to @itv and @itvxofficial."

It is important to note that the upcoming documentary will delve into the efforts made during the first year of his transformative program titled Homewards.

Notably, William shared the trailer from his forthcoming project soon after his beloved wife returned to royal engagements after fighting a challenging battle with cancer.