'Upset' Sabrina Carpenter urges critics to stay away from her 'scary' shows

Sabrina Carpenter shares piece of advice with followers exploring her identity

Sabrina Carpenter is sharing a quick piece of advice for people exploring her gender identity.

The chart-topping singer, who rose to fame after delivering back to back hits like Espresso and Please Please Please, is finally reacting to rumours swirling around her gender orientation.

During an exclusive interview with Time published this week, the 25-year-old said that she has faced criticism in her music videos and live performances.

She told the outlet, “I definitely get that as well.

“Someone told me this, whenever I would get upset or feel like I’m the only one getting criticised for something other people are able to do seemingly so freely: I’m the one that’s seeing all the negative shit about myself. My friends don’t see that.”

Referring to her ‘sexy’ costumes, the Tall Girl star advised her critics to refrain from attending her concerts.

The former Disney star went on to add, “To that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s OK.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticise, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing.

“If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do,” she added.



This comes after the songstress dropped her latest single Taste alongside Jenna Ortega on August 23, sparking gender identity suspicions.