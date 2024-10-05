Duchess Sophie pays tribute to Kate Middleton with special message

Duchess Sophie is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Princess Kate.



For the unversed, the Duchess of York is all set to mark her rare television appearance on World Sight Day.

Sophie will read CBeebies Bedtime Story for young fans on October 10, 2024, just like Catherine did in 2022.

As per BBC, Prince Edward's wife will be reading ‘Specs for Rex’ by Yasmeen Ismail, an encouraging story for children to embrace being different.



In a new trailer release of the upcoming show, Sophie said, "Millions of us need glasses to see the world clearly. World Sight Day is a reminder to all of us to take care of our eyes, whether we need glasses or not."

She added, "Our eyes are precious, and our sight is something to cherish and look after. So, let’s remember to take care of our eyes this World Sight Day."

The Duchess's decision to read a book on TV seems to be a heartfelt tribute to Kate Middleton, who often highlights the importance of early years development of children under her project Shaping Us.

Moreover, King Charles gave a sweet nod to Sophie's forthcoming appearance as Buckingham Palace shared the details about her show on social media.