Ashton Kutcher sighs with relief as new report emerges in Diddy case

Ashton Kutcher and Diddy were close friends for two decades

Ashton Kutcher is no longer under the spotlight for Diddy's case investigation.

The 46-year-old actor was previously worried for his involvement in Diddy's notorious White Parties as the accused rapper's victim count went up to 120.

However, a recent report declared that the What Happens in Vegas actor does not need to worry about being named in Diddy's trial.

“This narrative has got to stop. Ashton has nothing to do with this. Zero involvement. Zero knowledge of [Combs’] activities,” a source told TMZ on Friday, October 4th.

They added, “Ashton, like everyone else in Hollywood, attended a Diddy party 20 years ago.”

The rapper’s infamous parties have come under scrutiny since his arrest in September, on the charges of sex trafficking, engagement in prostitution, and assault.

Kutcher and Diddy, who used to be good friends for two decades, once threw a White Party together. Fingers were pointed at Kutcher when an old interview resurfaced last month.

The clip showed the Punk’d alum responding cryptically when the host Sean Evans asked him about the party in 2019.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Kutcher said. “So, uh … Can’t tell that one either. I’m actually cycling through them. … Diddy party stories, man — that was some weird memory lane thing.”

Kutcher did, however, hint at their “bizarre” relationship.

The two seemingly “became fast friends” after Combs forbid Kutcher from pranking him, although the actor insisted “everybody is on the table.”

This comes after many A-list celebrities who attended Diddy's parties have publicly denounced their association with the music mogul.

The rapper is currently held at a detention centre in New York City, as he awaits trial.

