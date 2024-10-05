Kate Middleton issues personal message over big achievement

Kate Middleton celebrated a milestone for a special team close to her heart with a personal message.

The Princess of Wales previously revealed that sailing has been her favourite sport and it appears that she has been keeping up with the British team’s progress.

Prince William’s wife took to social media to congratulate Sir Charles Benedict Ainslie, a British competitive sailor, and the whole team as they qualified for the America’s Cup for the first time since 1964.

“Congratulations to @benainslie and the whole INEOS Britannia Team on qualifying for the 37th America's Cup!” the Princess wrote alongside the official video by INEOS Britannia.

“A fantastic display of teamwork, skill and determination. Best of luck for the final challenge!” she penned and signed off with a simple, ‘C.’

The post came after the team surpassed Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team in their first of two races to win the best-of-13 series.

In the video clip, Ainslie shared that it was a “massive day” for the team and expressed how proud he has been of everyone.

“We started this team 10 years ago, Britain wasn't in the America's Cup, it took a lot of people to come in and support the team financially, of course Jim (Ratcliffe) and his team at Ineos.”

