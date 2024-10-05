Diddy once scolded Justin Bieber for mentioning their '48 hours' on live TV

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs infamously took a teenage Justin Bieber under his wing

Sean “Diddy” Combs once scolded Justin Bieber for almost exposing him on national TV during their 2012 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During the interview, Bieber — just 16 at the time — discussed his bond with Combs, which the disgraced music mogul described as “like a little brother.”

Combs, 54, explained, “He’s not afraid to call and ask for advice. He’s a great kid, and a lot of us want to protect him.”

As the conversation continued, Kimmel joked that Combs should gift Bieber a car, to which the Baby singer responded by revealing, “He got me a Lamborghini, but I just haven’t gotten it yet.”

Looking annoyed, Combs responded with a warning, “He had the Lamborghini for a day or two and he got access to the house, and he knows better than to talk about the thing he does with big brother Puff national television. Everything ain’t for everybody.”

Their close bond was highlighted in a 2009 YouTube video where the two spent 48 hours together, with Combs telling Bieber, “We’re going full buck crazy.” Details about their time together were kept vague, with Combs hinting, “It’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

As Combs now faces serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, Bieber’s rep stated that the singer, now 30, is “aware of Diddy’s arrest” but remains focused on his family life as a father and husband.