Saoirse Ronan expresses regret for not playing Luna Lovegood in 'Harry Potter'

Saoirse Ronan reveals she lost her opportunity to playing Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter

Saoirse Ronan has recently expressed her regret for not playing the role of Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 3, the four-time Oscar nominee revealed, “There's things that you'll pass on and then they come out and you think, 'Oh, God, that was a misstep on my part.”

“But I think the one that stayed with me over the years was — I didn't say no to it, I just didn't get the part. I lost, again; it's a running theme for me,” explained the 30-year-old.

However, Ronan mentioned, “I had gone up for Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter years ago.”

“Because it was like the Irish character, so they got everyone Irish in, like half Ireland come and audition,” noted the Blitz star.

Ronan recalled that she “knew I wasn't gonna get it because I was too young, but I got to read out a scene that was gonna be in Harry Potter, and it was the coolest thing ever”.

Luna Lovegood was reportedly played by then-newcomer Evanna Lynch in the movie, which was released in theatres in 2007.

Meanwhile, Ronan did play exceptional roles in young-adult book-to-screen adaptations including City of Ember, The Lovely Bones and Stephenie Meyer's The Host.