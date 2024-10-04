Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum chooses kids over troubled marriage: Report

The Foo Fighters frontman and his wife were separately spotted without rings

Dave Grohl’s public confession of infidelity has shaken his 21-year marriage with Jordyn Blum, following the revelation that he fathered a daughter outside their relationship

But instead of trying to fix their marriage, Blum, 48, is reportedly focusing on herself and their three daughters — Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

“It’s been rough for her. Her mind is not on her marriage though,” a source close to the couple told People Magazine.

“Jordyn doesn’t trust Dave, and she’s not wearing her wedding ring,” the insider added, explaining that Blum is relying on her close friends for support. "She’s surrounded by love and support but is clearly hurting.”

The Foo Fighters’ frontman, 55, shocked fans in a Sept. 10 Instagram post, announcing the birth of his daughter with another unidentified woman.

“I love my wife and children and plan to be a loving and supportive parent to my new daughter,” Grohl wrote, adding that he’s doing everything possible to regain his family’s trust.

Grohl had reportedly hired a divorce lawyer ahead of revealing the news, according to People.

The pair, married since 2003, have yet to comment publicly on their relationship status.