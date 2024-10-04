Kesha reveals Taylor Swift helped her avoid bad relationship

Kesha attended a Taylor Swift party to test her ex's loyalty while they were dating

Taylor Swift unintentionally helped Kesha choose a better love interest.



In a recent interview with Elle, the Joyride songstress recalled her first heartbreak, explaining why it didn’t make her vulnerable.

"I had a feeling he was in it for the wrong reasons and was a bit of a starf----r," Kesha, 37, described her ex without revealing his identity.

"I decided to test that theory and took one of my friends instead of him to Taylor Swift’s party," which acted as a catalyst to confirm her suspicions.

"He came over the next day and broke up with me," the Die Young singer added.

This wasn’t the first time Kesha opened up about her breakup. Previously, the Blah Blah Blah vocalist took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask fans to share their worst relationship stories.

When one follower challenged her to go first, she didn’t hesitate to respond.

"I got dumped because I didn’t take a guy to the Taylor Swift afterparty," she tweeted, adding, "We were together for a year and a half."

Kesha’s confession of her first breakup on X came four months after she revealed that she had just experienced her very first split on the social media site.