Prince and Princess of Wales share intimate photo that almost went unnoticed

The Prince and Princess of Wales have quietly shared a never-before-seen photograph on their Instagram, giving royal fans a new glimpse into their private life.



The image, posted as the cover for their August highlights, shows both William and Kate proudly wearing Team GB polo shirts.

William opted for a grey style, while Kate sported a navy version, likely taken around the time they recorded their congratulatory message to Team GB from their Norfolk home following the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Interestingly, when the video was originally released, Kate was wearing a classic Breton-striped Ralph Lauren top instead of the Team GB polo.

However, it was William who stole the spotlight during the August clip, as he surprised many by debuting a beard—his first since 2008.

Since then, the he has embraced his facial hair, continuing to show off his new look.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined a star-studded lineup, including David Beckham and Snoop Dogg, to congratulate the team on their incredible successes at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a celebratory video, US rapper Snoop Dogg kicked things off with his signature charm, saying, "Greetings, loved ones," and closing with, "Thank you, Great Britain, on behalf of big Snoop Dogg, the Prince, and his lovely wife."

Kate chimed in, offering her heartfelt congratulations: "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB." William followed with praise, adding, "Well done on all you've achieved, you've been an inspiration to us all."

William did not travel to Paris for the Olympics or Paralympics this year.

During a recent visit to Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear, where he met swimmers Adam Peaty, Tom Dean, Maisie Summer-Newton, and Louise Fiddes, the Prince shared the significant reason behind his decision to stay home during the Games, highlighting his dedication to other pressing commitments.