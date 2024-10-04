Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture for Travis Kelce after NFL loss

Taylor Swift has reportedly touched down in Kansas City to comfort her boyfriend Travis Kelce after his poor performance in the recent NFL series.

For the unversed, the 34-year-old athlete brutally lost to the Atlanta Falcons. He dropped a pass during the final quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs on September 29.

According to the Daily Mail, an insider disclosed that the Bad Blood singer flew all the way from New York to Kelce's residence in Kansas City on September 30 to support her boyfriend.

Interestingly, during the celebrity gossip podcast, Deux Moi, one of the hosts confirmed that Swift was in the town as they were reportedly seen at a restaurant in Connecticut.

As per the reports, the love birds were later chased by the fans to the local eatery, following the indication of a fan account that Swift and Kelce were dining there along with actress Blake Lively.

Moreover, the host claimed that the Lover singer spent almost two days with Kelce after his recent loss to the Falcons.

Notably, the couple recently got attention for their split speculations when an alleged breakup document went viral on social media. However, it was later dubbed 'fabricated' and 'false' by Kelce's Public Relations team.