Angelina Jolie leaves onlookers spellbound as she steps out with son Maddox

Angelina Jolie spotted at JFK International airport with son Maddox

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie dropped jaws as she arrived at the JFK airport in New York City with her eldest son Maddox.

The Maria actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in an all-black outfit, consisting of a black duster coat, cinched at the waist with a belt, and a shiny matching dress underneath, which fell below the length of her coat.



During her awe-inspiring outing, Brad Pitt's ex-wife completed her look with black pumps, dark shades, and a brown leather bag, hanging over her arm.



To elevate her look, the 42-year-old star let her blonde hair loose, parting them in the middle.



Jolie’s son, 23-year-old Maddox, who was adopted from an orphanage in Cambodia in 2002, also sported an all-black ensemble, which included fitted pants, matching t-shirt, zipper jacket and sneakers.



In one of the pictures shared by a fan account on Instagram, the Maleficent star appeared to be having a conversation with a man standing at her right, as they were departing the plane and walking towards the tunnel leading to the airport.

This airport spotting comes after the Golden Globe winner hosted a star-studded party at her Atelier Jolie shop in New York City on Wednesday, October 2nd.