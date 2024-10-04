Blake Shelton dotes on wife Gwen Stefani on her 55th birthday

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in 2021

Blake Shelton proved to be a doting husband as he gushed over his wife, Gwen Stefani, on her 55th birthday.

Sharing a glimpse of their loving relationship through new couple snapshots, the country singer took to Instagram on Thursday, October 3.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favourite girl... my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!" he exclaimed in the caption of the carousel, featuring several cherished memories.

In the cover photo, the Purple Iris duo flashed bright smiles. The following picture showcased Shelton, 48, and The Voice coach performing on stage together.



Another slide captured Stefani sitting on her husband’s lap, while the final snapshot was a mirror selfie taken by the birthday girl from a side-view mirror.

The lead vocalist of No Doubt band also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, including a video of the couple on a hike.

Shelton later reposted one of his wife's stories featuring the couple, who tied the knot in 2021, striking a pose in front of a stunning natural waterfall and lush greenery.

This birthday milestone comes shortly after the couple welcomed a new addition to their family—a kitten named Corn, who made a cameo during the season 26 premiere of The Voice on September 23.