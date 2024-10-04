'Breaking Bad' writer explains 'Better Call Saul' ending at cinnabon

Peter Gould, writer and producer of Breaking Bad, shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes detail about the show's iconic character Saul Goodman.

Gould posted a draft from the original series episode Granite State, revealing that Saul's fate was initially meant to involve working at Hot Topic, not Cinnabon.



"Came across this page from an early draft of #BreakingBad's penultimate episode. Cinnabon? Not just yet!" Gould wrote on Bluesky.

In the original draft, Saul tells Walter White, "If I'm lucky, a month from now, best case scenario, I'm managing a Hot Topic in Omaha." However, the team ultimately decided to change the location to Cinnabon.

Gould explained the reasoning behind the change, stating, "In fact, we found out that Hot Topic was carrying #BreakingBad stuff, and we didn’t want to make it look like a cheap promo... So Cinnabon it was! (And they had no idea about it until the episode aired)."

This revelation provides new insight into the creation of Saul Goodman's character and the development of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel series.