King Charles gives sweet nod to Duchess Sophie in special message

King Charles gives sweet nod to Duchess Sophie ahead of special event

King Charles released a special message for Duchess Sophie ahead of a delightful event.



The key royal figure is all set to mark World Sight Day by reading CBeebies Bedtime Story for young fans on October 10, 2024.

According to BBC's statement, "Her Royal Highness Sophie The Duchess of Edinburgh is reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story to mark World Sight Day."

"Join The Duchess at 6:50pm on Thursday 10 October as she reads ‘Specs for Rex’ by Yasmeen Ismail, a wonderful story to encourage children to embrace being different."

The monarch also gave a sweet nod to his sister-in-law by sharing details about Sophie's upcoming royal engagement on the royal family's Instagram account.



Recently, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been dubbed King Charles's "secret weapon" as she has been selflessly extending her support to the monarch since his cancer battle.

It is important to note that Prince Edward's wife has stepped up her game as an active working royal and performed more than usual official engagements amid royal health woes.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, "She is seen as a safe pair of hands when carrying out her royal engagements either with the rest of the family or by herself."