Travis Kelce breaks record with Taylor Swift's support after NFL slow start

Travis Kelce has faced intense scrutiny both on and off the field, with rumors surrounding his personal life and relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

However, after a disappointing performance in Week 3, Kelce seemed to rebound in Week 4, thanks in part to Swift's unwavering support.

Kelce's uncharacteristically quiet game against the Atlanta Falcons, where he managed only four catches for 30 yards, left fans questioning whether he was dealing with more than just on-field struggles.

The Chiefs won 22-17, but Kelce's dejected demeanor did not go unnoticed by Swift.

According to sources, Swift flew from New York to Kansas City to offer support after the game, visiting Kelce at his mansion.

Although she attended previous games, her absence from Week 3 raised eyebrows, making her visit even more surprising.

Kelce's slow start this season has been a concern, with only 15 catches for 158 yards through three games and no touchdowns. His struggles were highlighted during the Falcons matchup, where he appeared frustrated on the sideline.

However, in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce regained his form, notching seven catches for 89 yards and breaking a significant franchise record previously held by Tony Gonzalez for most receptions by a Chiefs player.

"I felt good" about his Week 4 performance, Kelce declared, ready to continue building momentum.

An insider shared, "That's the Travis that he always is and was," emphasising Kelce's renewed confidence.

While Swift's gesture made headlines, her recent absence from the stands has sparked speculation. Fans wonder if her schedule or Kelce's early-season struggles have kept her away.

As Kelce navigates his season and personal life under public scrutiny, the Lover crooner's support appears unwavering.