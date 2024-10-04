Rebel Wilson files counter lawsuit against 'The Deb' producers, alleging theft

Rebel Wilson has filed a countersuit against producers Amanda Ghost, Cameron Gregor, and Vince Holden, accusing them of a "troubling pattern" of misconduct, including theft, bullying, and sexual misconduct.

This development comes months after the producers sued Wilson for defamation in July.

Wilson's initial accusations on Instagram alleged sexual harassment and embezzlement. The producers claimed that Wilson lied to secure a writing credit and premiere her film, The Deb, at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

The cross-complaint alleges that Ghost sexually harassed lead actress Charlotte MacInnes, forcing her to live in Ghost's apartment and making overtly sexual remarks on set.

Additionally, the trio is accused of embezzling AU $900,000 from the film's budget.

When Wilson reported these allegations to executive producer Danny Cohen, the producers allegedly retaliated with threats and intimidation, prompting Wilson to hire personal security.

Gregor reportedly threatened to terminate the project and fire 300 cast and crew members unless Wilson withdrew her complaint.

Wilson's attorney, Bryan Freedman, stated: "Amanda Ghost, Cameron Gregor, and Vince Holden attempted to manipulate the narrative by recklessly filing an outlandish lawsuit. Their real problem? Only a fraction of their outrageous conduct has been revealed thus far.

"In their desperation to shift the story, they neglected to consider that this strategy would only lead to RW's filing of a cross-complaint which exhibits a plethora of their shocking misconduct which there are many witnesses to. Many brave people have come forward who have had similar dealings with Amanda Ghost. While unfortunate, this was not a surprise. Stay tuned, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There is much more to come."