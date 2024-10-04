Travis Kelce's mom Donna dishes on life changes after fame

Donna Kelce will be making her TV debut with two upcoming movies

Travis Kelce’s mom, who shows up to all her son’s games, showed a glimpse of her private life in a recent interview.

The 71-year-old mom of not one, but two, famous football stars, Travis and Jason Kelce, discussed how fame affects their lives, in conversation for Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year: The Moms issue, on Thursday, October 3rd.

When asked if she misses doing anything with her boys, Mama Kelce, responded, “We can’t go anywhere, really.”

She added, “If we want to do something, you have to rent out the restaurant or the movie theatre or whatever,” she explained. “I do get to sneak away every once in a while, and we go to places that nobody knows where they are.”

The mother of two clarified that while “I’m grateful people know who I am and most of them are very, very respectful," she finds pictures without consent disturbing. “It’s just when somebody tries to take a picture of you in the bathroom, ‘I’m like, whoa.’ “

In a previous interview, the retired banking executive talked about living under the spotlight, with People Magazine.

“Everybody knows everything about our family. What they're doing and who they're dating and this and that," she said, referring to Travis’ relationship with the mega popstar Taylor Swift.

However, Donna reflected, that she is “having the time of my life now, more than ever.”

Mama Kelce shared that she still feels overwhelmed with fame. She said, “Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I’m like, ‘What has my life become?’ ”

This comes after Donna recently made an appearance on the red carpet of the premiere of Grotesquerie, which marks Travis’ acting debut.

She is also set to appear on TV herself, in two upcoming Hallmark movies: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story and Christmas on Call.