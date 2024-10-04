Selena Gomez’s mom shares one downside of star’s fame

Selena Gomez’s mother got candid on how she has to skip some public fun because of her daughter’s fame, which they used to do in the past, before all the glamour.



“We used to go to Target and just hang out at Target and just shop and do silly things, but you can’t do that anymore,” Mandy Teefey opened up to Glamour in an interview for 2024 Women of the Year issue.

The "Wondermind" co-founder and CEO also recounted how she and Gomez have had to sneak into Disneyland since her daughter’s stardom, and can’t use the public entrance.

"You have to go in the back where all the mechanical things are, and you don’t really get to go through the park. You do miss out on that," the 48-year-old explained the experience.

Big names, like Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, also shared what the songstress’ daughters have to let go of because of all the public recognition.

"I miss us going to the grocery store, going with my kids to eat at the cafeteria. You don’t get to go to the mall anymore," said in the interview, which mainly focused on mothers who have raised the stars of the current era.