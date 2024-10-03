Prince William skips Paris Olympics due to Princess Kate's health concerns

At the time of the Olympics, Kate was still receiving her course of preventative chemotherapy

Prince William shared the reason behind his absence from the Paris Olympic Games and Princess Kate's absence.

During a visit to Birtley Community Pool to celebrate its reopening and emphasise the importance of swimming access, the Prince of Wales, 42, discussed the Royal Foundation’s initiatives with professional swimmers Adam Peaty and Tom Dean.

He explained that at the time of the Olympics, Kate was still receiving her course of preventative chemotherapy. Additionally, Prince William was concerned about the possibility of bringing Covid-19 home to his wife, as chemotherapy can weaken immunity levels.

Dean asked the prince: "Did you manage to get out there [to Paris]?"

William responded: "No I was so keen to come but I have to say after reading someone’s interview about Covid [looking at Adam Peaty - who tested positive during the games] I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn’t want to risk bringing Covid home, so Adam very kindly reminded me that that was still a thing! But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day."

Several other members of the Royal Family attended the Olympics, including Princess Anne, Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward, and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Recently, Kate shared an emotional video announcing that she had completed her course of chemotherapy. The film featured footage of her enjoying family time with her husband and children in Norfolk.

In her message, the Princess of Wales emphasized that the “path to healing and full recovery is long” and that she must “take each day as it comes” as she prepares to return to public duties.

The video, filmed in the picturesque woods and along the beaches of Norfolk, was recognised as a “groundbreaking moment” in how the Royal Family manages its public image.

Shot by filmmaker Will Warr over the summer, it was released by Kensington Palace in September and accompanied by the princess’s heartfelt audio message, in which she confirmed her plans to resume a light schedule of public engagements following the completion of her chemotherapy.

In the months after her abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year, speculation about Kate’s health grew as she was not seen in public.

Ultimately, she delivered an emotional video message to the nation in March, revealing that she was undergoing chemotherapy after post-operative tests indicated the presence of cancerous cells.