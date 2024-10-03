Alec Baldwin to skip ‘Rust’ world premiere following tragic on-set incident

Alec Baldwin will reportedly not attend the world premiere of Rust in late November

Rust is finally slated to hit cinema screens, but star and lead producer Alec Baldwin reportedly will not be present at the world premiere.

The Hollywood Reporter cited a source familiar with the situation, confirming that Baldwin will skip the premiere, scheduled for late November at the Camerimage International Film Festival in Poland.

Apart from the film screening, the festival announced plans to hold a panel discussion after the screening to honour the memory of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who tragically lost her life during an on-set incident three years ago.

Among the speakers will be Rust writer-director Joel Souza, who was injured by the same bullet that killed Hutchins when a prop gun handled by Baldwin was discharged during production in October 2021.

Joining him will be Stephen Lighthill, Hutchins’ mentor from her time at the American Film Institute, and Bianca Cline, the cinematographer who took over the project after a wrongful death lawsuit was settled.

In addition to Baldwin, who referred to Rust as a "passion project," it remains unclear whether the film’s other leads, including Frances Fisher, Josh Hopkins, Patrick Scott McDermott and Travis Fimmel, will attend the premiere.