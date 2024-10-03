Prince William and Princess Charlotte's Godfather together again after public event

Prince William celebrated Aston Villa’s historic 1-0 win against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, joined by a familiar face—Princess Charlotte’s godfather, Thomas van Straubenzee.



The Prince of Wales was spotted among the Villa Park spectators alongside his close friend, cheering and hugging at full time as the home team triumphed in a thrilling match that echoed their 1982 European Cup final victory over Bayern.

The outing followed a poignant engagement earlier in the week when William and Kate Middleton met budding photographer Liz Hatton who is battling an aggressive form of cancer, at Windsor Castle.

William and Thomas share a long history, having been friends since their days at Ludgrove prep school.

Thomas, now a property mogul, married Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, a teacher at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s former school, in 2020.

The couple has two children, Mary, four, and Albert, one, with William proudly serving as Mary’s godfather.

He gave a heartfelt speech at William and Kate's 2011 royal wedding, cementing the van Straubenzee family's close ties to the royals.

William’s enthusiasm for football was clear as he watched from the stands with Thomas, his voice hoarse with excitement.

After the game, he admitted, "I've lost my voice. I can't quite believe it. 42 years."

Their friendship, rooted in their days at Ludgrove prep school, continues to thrive, with both families remaining integral to each other’s lives.