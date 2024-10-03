Jodie Turner-Smith opens up about life after Joshua Jackson divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith opens up about co-parenting journey.

Jodie Turner-Smith has made it clear she’s "over men" following her split from Joshua Jackson.

In an interview with GLAMOUR ahead of her honor at the Women Of The Year Awards, the 38-year-old actress revealed she’s currently not dating and isn’t in a hurry to find love again.

"I’m actually not dating, I’m over men," she shared, reflecting on life after her three-year marriage to Jackson, which ended in October 2023.

While Turner-Smith is embracing the single life, Jackson has been romantically linked to actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Jodie has opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Joshua Jackson, a year after their split.

Despite their separation, the Queen & Slim actress insists she has no opinion on her former partner's dating life, as long as he treats their daughter Juno and herself with respect.

"He can do whatever he wants," Jodie said in her interview with GLAMOUR. "Just be good to Juno and be good to Juno’s mum, because I’m going to be Juno’s mum forever."

Reflecting on the complexities of co-parenting, Jodie acknowledged that the transition hasn't been easy.

"It’s an adjustment period for anyone when they split up with someone, especially when you’re used to being with your child all the time," she shared.

"But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out." She added that their different lives, which led to the breakup, have made finding a balance in raising their daughter even more challenging.