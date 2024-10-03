Travis Kelce's relationship boosts podcast success, brothers admit

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has been under scrutiny, particularly from his brother Jason.

On their podcast New Heights, Jason jokingly criticised Swift's fanbase, saying, "There's just a lot of chick flicks... We got a lot of Swifties trying to make us watch bad movies."

This sparked a humorous discussion about the movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which has a predominantly female fanbase.

Despite Jason's lighthearted jab, the brothers expressed gratitude towards Swift's fans.

Jason acknowledged that Travis' relationship with Swift has boosted their podcast's listenership, attributing their 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast of the Year win to the singer's devoted fanbase. Jason stated, "We're very much grateful for what the Swifties have done for us."

Jason, recently retired from professional football, remains active in NFL circles. The brothers' banter demonstrated their playful dynamic.