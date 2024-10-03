King Charles grants Duchess Sophie new title previously held by late Queen

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex, was presented a new honour by King Charles, which has a special connection to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Edward’s wife was named as patron of Girlguiding, the UK's largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls after serving 21 years as a president to the group.

The presidency was previously held by Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret.

The role was previously held by the late Queen, who was patron of the organisation from 1953.

Duchess Sophie will be carrying out her first engagement with the organisation on Saturday where she will join over 110 Girlguiding members made up of Brownies, Guides and Rangers at Brooklands Museum, Weybridge.

During the event, the attendees will be making planned contact with the International Space Station.

Sophie has expressed her passion for supporting the charity to “empowering girls to find their voice, inspiring them to discover the best in themselves and to make a positive difference in their community.”

The new honour comes after Sophie took the title of the hardest working royal from Princess Anne.

The Chief Guide of Girlguiding, Tracy Foster told The Daily Mail that they are “delighted and honoured to announce Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh as our new patron.”

She added, “As a champion for gender equality and a passionate advocate for girls and women, The Duchess's support is invaluable in helping us to make this a reality.”