Taylor Swift blamed for Travis Kelce’s ‘terrible’ NFL failures

Taylor Swift was shocked by the backlash aimed at Travis Kelce over his perceived decline in form, with fans surprisingly connecting his struggles on the field to her.



On the contrary, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is showing his support for girlfriend’s healthy lifestyle.

“All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason, and he’s only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form,” the source told Life & Style magazine.

“Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion, but there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her, the source added about athlete’s vacationing season.

It further continued, “Even after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that’s what she wanted to do.”

According to an insider, Travis has committed to joining the Blank Space singer on her wellness journey, especially when they're together.

The insider revealed, "She's promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they're together." This means adopting a strict regimen, eliminating junk food, sugar, and alcohol from their shared diet.

After the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, Travis spent time supporting Taylor during the international leg of her Eras tour.

Now, he's taking their relationship to the next level by prioritising health and wellness alongside the Lover singer.

With Travis by her side, the singer-songwriter can count on his unwavering support as they navigate their shared commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

The insider concluded, "That means all the junk food is out, no sugar, and definitely no drinking."