BTS’ J-Hope rings in October with ‘pretty pictures’

Second BTS member to discharge from the military duties after Jin is J Hope

J Hope has made BTS ARMY's day with his glimpse on their social media feeds.

On Tuesday, October 1, the BTS sensation took to his Instagram to post a photo dump to kick off the month, in which he will be discharged from his mandatory military service.

"It's October. It's made up of really pretty (even) pictures," J Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, captioned the carousel.

"I'll see you on deployment day then," he added before concluding the text with, "Enjoy it [thumbs up and cat emoji]."

J Hope is scheduled to be released from his military duties on October 17, following the first BTS bandmate Jin, 31, who was released on June 12.



The cover photo of the montage features the Dynamite vocalist’s selfie in which he wrapped a scarf around his head over a cap and sported black sunglasses.

Among the snapshots were other pictures that captured his funny facial expressions, loving personality, and humorous image of Cooking Maniac from the Culinary Class Wars.

BTS ARMY was thrilled with J Hope’s photos during his time serving in the military, which is about to come to an end in a couple of weeks.